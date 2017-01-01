|
Citation
|
Britch SC, Walsh SL, Vickers-Smith R, Babalonis S, Slavova S. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36453437
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives: Cannabis is the most used federally illicit substance. Due to widespread medicinal use and state-level legalization, public perceptions of cannabis have shifted toward the assumption that cannabis is safe. However, cannabinoids can cause adverse medical complications that may lead people to seek treatment. This study characterized cannabinoid poisoning-related medical encounters, poisoning involving cannabinoids and other psychoactive substances, and cannabinoid poisoning-related cardiac complications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis; cannabis poisoning; polydrug poisoning; polydrug use