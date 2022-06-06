|
He J, Guo ZY, Zhou XN. Zhonghua Liu Xing Bing Xue Za Zhi 2022; 43(10): 1545-1553.
With the progress of globalization and the improvement of transportation, a public health emergency can spread across country's boundary in a short period of time from its original place to other areas or regions, posing public health threatens. Public health emergencies not only affect human-animal/plant-environmental health, but also have long-term implications for social development, so the public health emergency response has gone beyond general public health and requires an integrated and comprehensive One Health approach. This paper analyzes the problems and shortcomings of China's current public health emergency response system in a view of One Health and put forward the recommendations based on One Health concept on integrality, collaboration, development and sustainability of public health emergency response. These recommendations can be used as reference to further optimize the response system of public health emergencies in China.
