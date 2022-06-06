Abstract

With the progress of globalization and the improvement of transportation, a public health emergency can spread across country's boundary in a short period of time from its original place to other areas or regions, posing public health threatens. Public health emergencies not only affect human-animal/plant-environmental health, but also have long-term implications for social development, so the public health emergency response has gone beyond general public health and requires an integrated and comprehensive One Health approach. This paper analyzes the problems and shortcomings of China's current public health emergency response system in a view of One Health and put forward the recommendations based on One Health concept on integrality, collaboration, development and sustainability of public health emergency response. These recommendations can be used as reference to further optimize the response system of public health emergencies in China.



===



随着全球化进程和交通技术发展，突发公共卫生事件的影响范围可以在短时间内从发生地突破国家界限，并对其他国家形成健康威胁。突发公共卫生事件不仅累及人类-动植物-环境健康，对于社会发展也有长远影响，因此其应对方法已经超越了一般卫生问题，需要以整体和综合的策略进行应对。本文以全健康视角剖析了我国目前突发公共卫生事件应对体系存在的问题和短板，应用全健康相关理念，从整体、联动、发展、可持续的角度提出了相关建议，为我国进一步优化突发公共卫生事件应对体系提供参考依据。.

Language: zh