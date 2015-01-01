Abstract

BACKGROUND: Existing evidence has shown that negative parenting style elevates the risk of school bullying victimization in children and adolescents. Resilience may play as a mediating factor in this association. However, this hypothesis has not been investigated.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, a total of 4582 Chinese children and adolescents had been surveyed by self-administered questionnaire. The Chinese version of Egna Minnen av. Barndoms Uppfostra (s-EMBU-C), the Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire (OBVQ) and the Resilience Scale for Chinese Adolescents (RSCA) were used to collect relevant information. Univariate and multiple logistic regression models were used to estimate the crude and adjusted associations between parenting style, resilience, and bullying victimization. Path analysis was used to estimate the mediation via resilience in the association between parenting style and bullying victimization.



RESULTS: After adjustment for possible covariates, the results of multivariate binary logistic regression model suggested that among all dimensions of parenting style, mother's and father's rejection were significantly associated with school bullying victimization. Path analysis revealed a statistically significant mediation of resilience in the association between parental rejection and bullying victimization, and among the five dimensions of resilience, emotion regulation, family support and interpersonal assistance accounted for the highest proportions of mediation.



CONCLUSIONS: For children and adolescents who suffered from parental rejection, building up resilience, especially those measures aiming at improving emotion regulation ability and consolidating family and peer support, might be effective in reducing risk of school bullying victimization.

Language: en