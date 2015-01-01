Abstract

AIM: Hip fractures can dramatically impact the health and self-sufficiency of older people. We investigated the influence of pre-fracture functional status on functional decline and mortality after hip fracture, and possible sex differences in this regard.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The sample comprised 288 older patients hospitalized with hip fracture in an Orthogeriatric Unit. Data on perioperative management and multidimensional evaluation were collected. After 15 months, we obtained information on housing arrangements, new falls, walking level, and self-sufficiency (Barthel Index [BI]) through outpatient visits or phone interviews. Data on re-hospitalizations and deaths were obtained from hospital records.



RESULTS: The sample median age was 87 years, and 75% were women. The median pre-fracture BI was 75 (interquartile range [IQR]: 50, 100), and at follow-up it decreased by a median of 20 (IQR: 40, -5) points. Sex differences emerged among those with the highest pre-fracture functional status (BI ≥85), with women showing lower BI loss than men (-15 [IQR: -40, 0] vs. -30 [IQR: -80, -15], respectively; p = 0.04). A pre-fracture BI ≥85 (vs. <85) was associated with a 41% lower mortality rate (95% confidence interval [95% CI]: 0.21-0.79), especially in women (hazard ratios = 0.28, 95% CI: 0.11-0.69). Moreover, male sex was an independent risk factor for functional loss after a hip fracture (odds ratio = 2.52, 95% CI: 1.09-5.80).



CONCLUSIONS: Older men may have a worse functional prognosis than women after a hip fracture. This difference seemed to be exacerbated in cases of high pre-fracture functional performance, suggesting that females have a greater functional reserve, namely better adaptation and recovery strategies to deal with the fracture. Clinical Trial Registration: Registration code: NCT02687698.

Language: en