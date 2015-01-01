Abstract

AIMS: The aim of the study was to describe child health in relation to housing renovations in more than 800 rental units, consisting of repairs of dilapidated kitchens and bathrooms, in the disadvantaged neighbourhood of Herrgården in Rosengård, Malmö, Sweden.



METHODS: Data on housing conditions and self-reported health were collected during home visits to families living in Herrgården (building renovations area) and a comparison area (neighbouring Törnrosen, with generally better housing conditions). At baseline, 130 families with 359 children participated, while 51 families with 127 children participated at follow-up. All data were collected between 2010 and 2012. Additionally, regional register data on health-care usage/in- and outpatient contacts within the public health-care system between 2008 and 2013 were also collected for all 8715 children registered as living in the two areas.



RESULTS: Self-reported health seemed to somewhat improve in both areas, with 74% versus 86% and 78% versus 88% reporting good or very good health in Herrgården and in the comparison area at baseline and follow-up, respectively. In Herrgården, crowdedness increased, while it decreased in the comparison area. The number of health-care contacts remained stable over time in Herrgården, while it decreased in the comparison area.



CONCLUSIONS: Partial housing renovations did not seem to result in clear health improvements as measured with the indicators used in the present study. This could possibly be due to persisting health effects due to increased crowdedness or persisting poor housing conditions, as only kitchens and bathrooms were renovated.

Language: en