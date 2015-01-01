SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pustz J, Srinivasan S, Larochelle MR, Walley AY, Stopka TJ. Spat. Spatiotemporal Epidemiol. 2022; 43: e100541.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.sste.2022.100541

PMID

36460457

Abstract

Understanding the factors associated with where people who use opioids live, where their fatal overdoses occur, and where deaths are recorded can improve our knowledge of local risk environments and inform intervention planning. Through geospatial analyses of death certificate data between 2015 and 2017, we found that a majority of opioid-involved fatal overdoses in Massachusetts occurred at home. Age (adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 1.03; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.02-1.04), living in a census tract with a higher percentage of crowded households (AOR, 1.04; 95% CI, 1.01-1.08), households without vehicles (AOR, 1.01; 95% CI, 1.00-1.02), and Hispanic ethnicity (AOR, 0.56; 95% CI, 0.42-0.74) were independently associated with fatal overdose at home. Using geographically weighted regression, we identified locations where these associations were stronger and could benefit most from home-based and culturally sensitive overdose prevention efforts, including expanded overdose education and naloxone distribution.


Language: en

Keywords

Massachusetts; Opioids; GIS; Overdose; Spatial epidemiology

