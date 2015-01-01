Abstract

Adolescents and young people in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) experience high rates of gender-based violence (GBV). The whole school approach (WSA) is an established benchmark of effective school-based interventions to address this issue. We conducted a systematic review of peer-reviewed literature using PubMed/Medline, EMBASE, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, Clinicaltrials.gov, and Google Scholar (1) to determine the characteristics, measured outcomes, and effectiveness of school-based GBV interventions and (2) to examine each papers' alignment with WSA and methodological quality. We developed a comprehensive intervention characteristics form for data extraction and analyzed the selected studies' quality using the modified Methodological Quality Rating Scale. To measure alignment with WSA implementation standards, we expanded the application of the WSA by creating the Whole School Approach Rating Scale (WSARS) for assessing school-based GBV interventions. Most interventions (n = 14/16) we reviewed effectively addressed at least one of the three outcomes of interest (i.e., sexual violence, physical violence, and GBV-related knowledge/attitudes). Over half (n = 9/16) of the studies were rated high on the WSARS. However, we observed no significant differences in effectiveness between studies rated high and those rated low on the WSARS. Our results indicate that school-based GBV interventions could be an effective and sustainable strategy for addressing GBV in and around schools.

Language: en