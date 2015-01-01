Abstract

Paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is a commonly used xenobiotic in hair dying, causing deleterious outcomes in acute poisoning. Although many epidemiological studies and case reports explained their clinical presentations and fatal consequences, no studies have evaluated the early determinants of adverse outcomes. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess the initial predictors of acute PPD poisoning adverse outcomes, focusing on the discriminatory accuracy of the Rapid Emergency Medicine Score (REMS) and Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score. A retrospective cohort study included all acute PPD-poisoned patients admitted to three Egyptian emergency hospitals from January 2020 to January 2022. Data was gathered on admission, including demographics, toxicological, clinical, scoring systems, and laboratory investigations. Patients were categorized according to their outcomes (mortality and complications). Ninety-seven patients with acute PPD poisoning were included, with a median age of 23 years, female predominance (60.8%), and suicidal intention (95.9%). Out of all patients, 25.77% died, and 43.29% had complicated outcomes. Respiratory failure was the primary cause of fatalities (10.30%), while acute renal failure (38.14%) was a chief cause of complications. The delay time till hospitalization, abnormal electrocardiogram, initial creatine phosphokinase, bicarbonate level, REMS, and SOFA scores were the significant determinants for adverse outcomes. The REMS exhibited the highest odds ratio (OR = 1.91 [95% confidence interval (CI): 1.41-2.60], p < 0.001) and had the best discriminatory power with the area under the curve (AUC) = 0.918 and overall accuracy of 91.8% in predicting mortality. However, the SOFA score had the highest odds ratio (OR = 4.97 [95% CI: 1.16-21.21], p = 0.001) and only yielded a significant prediction for complicated sequels with AUC = 0.913 and overall accuracy of 84.7%. The REMS is a simple clinical score that accurately predicts mortality, whereas the SOFA score is more practicable for anticipating complications in acute PPD-poisoned patients.

Language: en