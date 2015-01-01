|
Zhou YR, Liscio E, Ruffo HE, Doucette CM, Cao W. Forensic Sci. Int. 2022; 342: e111520.
36462472
TASER weapons, classified as Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs) are used by law enforcement as electrical, non-lethal weapons. A CEW's long distance method of deployment launches two barbed probes that embed into the target, before electricity is cycled from one probe to the other. The resulting muscle contractions help incapacitate the intended target. Currently, there is no research on the accuracy of variability of CEW probe spread in determining the distance of the shooter. Thus, in this study, a method of distance determination for TASER models X26P, X2, and TASER 7 was established to help estimate the relative locations of individuals during crime scene reconstruction. Each of four probe cartridge types were launched for six repetitions towards vertical cardboard targets from three different distances (n = 72). The probe spread on the targets was measured for each cartridge and plotted against CEW-To-Target (CTT) distance. Linear regression trendlines and standard deviations were generated for each cartridge type.
Forensic ballistics; Forensic science; Conducted energy weapon (CEW); Distance determination; Probe spread; TASER