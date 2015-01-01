Abstract

TASER weapons, classified as Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs) are used by law enforcement as electrical, non-lethal weapons. A CEW's long distance method of deployment launches two barbed probes that embed into the target, before electricity is cycled from one probe to the other. The resulting muscle contractions help incapacitate the intended target. Currently, there is no research on the accuracy of variability of CEW probe spread in determining the distance of the shooter. Thus, in this study, a method of distance determination for TASER models X26P, X2, and TASER 7 was established to help estimate the relative locations of individuals during crime scene reconstruction. Each of four probe cartridge types were launched for six repetitions towards vertical cardboard targets from three different distances (n = 72). The probe spread on the targets was measured for each cartridge and plotted against CEW-To-Target (CTT) distance. Linear regression trendlines and standard deviations were generated for each cartridge type.



RESULTS demonstrated probe spread distances to be proportional to probe launch angles, and greater CTT distances resulted in greater standard deviation. Standard error of the estimate was calculated for all four linear regression equations and their ability to predict CTT distance when given probe spread measurements. The mean standard error values appeared acceptable for the X2 (0.460 m), TASER 7 CQ (0.273 m), and X26P (0.322 m) CEW models, while the mean error calculated for the TASER 7 Standoff model (0.846 m) was considerably greater. We expect our findings will help establish a reliable method of distance determination for CEWs, and perhaps with a larger sample size, more thoroughly examine the accuracy of the linear regression equations. CEW distance determination has the potential to provide support in contextualizing crime scene reconstruction with further research. By providing distance estimations alongside a standardized guide of error allowance, it would be possible to induce how far apart individuals were at the time a CEW was fired, within the calculated window of deviation, and in a statistical degree of confidence.

