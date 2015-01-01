Abstract

BACKGROUND: Avoiding use of opioids while alone reduces overdose fatality risk; however, drug use-related stigma may be a barrier to consistently using opioids in the presence of others.



METHODS: We described the frequency of using opioids while alone among 241 people reporting daily heroin use or non-prescribed use of opioid analgesic medications (OAMs) in the month before attending a substance use disorder treatment program in the Midwestern USA. We investigated drug use-related stigma as a correlate of using opioids while alone frequently (very often vs. less frequently or never) and examined overdose risk behaviors associated with using opioids while alone frequently, adjusted for sociodemographic and clinical characteristics.



RESULTS: The sample was a median age of 30 years, 34% female, 79% white, and nearly all (91%) had experienced an overdose. Approximately 63% had used OAMs and 70% used heroin while alone very often in the month before treatment. High levels of anticipated stigma were associated with using either opioid while alone very often (adjusted PR: 1.20, 95% CI: 1.04-1.38). Drinking alcohol and taking sedatives within two hours of OAMs very often (vs. less often or never) and using OAMs in a new setting very often (vs. less often or never) were associated with using OAMs while alone very often. Taking sedatives within two hours of using heroin and using heroin in a new setting very often (vs. less often or never) were associated with using heroin while alone very often.



CONCLUSION: Anticipated stigma, polysubstance use, and use in a new setting were associated with using opioids while alone. These findings highlight a need for enhanced overdose harm reduction options, such as overdose detection services that can initiate an overdose response if needed. Addressing stigmatizing behaviors in communities may reduce anticipated stigma and support engagement and trust in these services.

