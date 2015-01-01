Abstract

The Chinese national statistical authority reports approximately 100,000 traffic fatalities annual, and police must identify the responsible driver for each accident. THe analysis of traffic accidents depends on the forensic experts. Multi-body system simulations (MBS) have recently become popular for real-world crash reconstruction and evaluating injuries. This dynamic method of analysis depends on accurate accident data, which includes impact position , speed, braking distance, and other factors. THe more detail the data, the more accurate and realistic the simulation results. In this study, the authors present a multi-mode image system using unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry, structured light scanning, and 3D laser to gather accurate data from the roadway, vehicle and pedestrians. A real accident case was analyzed to verify the effectiveness of the proposed system.

