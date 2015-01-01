Abstract

Concrete median barriers are installed to prevent cross-median accidents by preventing passenger vehicles from penetrating another and to keep trucks from driving into oncoming traffic. Solid variate barriers are used on high speed roadways and highways with dense traffic to provide containment of vehicles in directional lanes and also to reduce maintenance and repair of roads. Solid concrete median barriers in flood-prone areas can provide dams for floodwaters as evidenced in hurricane and severe storm conditions and raise the level of floodwaters and cause significant damage to roads. A solution to this problem in flood areas that is in compliance with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH Test Level 4 (TL-4) is needed. This article details the development of a MASH TL-4 large-scupper median barrier by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

