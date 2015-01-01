CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Bligh RP, Menges WL, Griffith BL, Schroeder GE, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2021; 31(4): 38-53.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Accident Reconstruction Journal)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
TxDOT frequently installs guardrails in concrete row strips. MASH Test 3-11 is the critical test of the round wood post guardrail system in a concrete mow strip. This article details crash testing conducted by the Department on their round wood post guardrail system with MASH test standards.
Language: en
Keywords
Impacts; Guardrails; Soils; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Crash tests; Posts; Texas Department of Transportation