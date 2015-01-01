SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bligh RP, Menges WL, Griffith BL, Schroeder GE, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2021; 31(4): 38-53.

(Copyright © 2021, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

TxDOT frequently installs guardrails in concrete row strips. MASH Test 3-11 is the critical test of the round wood post guardrail system in a concrete mow strip. This article details crash testing conducted by the Department on their round wood post guardrail system with MASH test standards.


Impacts; Guardrails; Soils; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Crash tests; Posts; Texas Department of Transportation

