Abstract

The Law of Conservation of Linear Momentum is one of the most used methods of reconstructing of motor vehicle crashes. However, of evidence at the scene is lacking and the reconstructionists is unable to discover necessary pieces of information for the vehicles, they may abandon speed analysis at the start. Data from the data event recorders (EDRs) should still be collected to gain a different perspective. Velocity vectors from each vehicle, the unique triangle, can be constructed to represent the whole picture of the collision. This article demonstrates the use of trigonometric functions to solve velocity vector triangles.

