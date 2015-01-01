Abstract

TxDOT permits counties to post signs on the roadside to alert motorists when a burn ban is in effect. Currently the practice is to attach the burn ban signs to existing sign support structures. Two signs of burn ban signs made from composite sheeting were attached to slip base sign supports were evaluated using full-scale crash testing under NCHRP Report 350 with the 820c vehicle (6). This article details the results of the tests.

