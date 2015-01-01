SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bligh RP, Menges WL, Griffith BL, Schroeder GE, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2021; 31(3): 35-45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

TxDOT permits counties to post signs on the roadside to alert motorists when a burn ban is in effect. Currently the practice is to attach the burn ban signs to existing sign support structures. Two signs of burn ban signs made from composite sheeting were attached to slip base sign supports were evaluated using full-scale crash testing under NCHRP Report 350 with the 820c vehicle (6). This article details the results of the tests.


Language: en

Keywords

Texas; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Crash tests; Texas Department of Transportation; Breakaway supports; NCHRP Report 350; Roadside structures; Sign supports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print