Bligh RP, Menges WL, Griffith BL, Schroeder GE, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2021; 31(2): 32-42.

(Copyright © 2021, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

This article discusses the MASH testing of the TxDOT three-beam transition to concrete barriers for guardrails on bridge approaches. The three-beam section of the section has been MASH tested at both the upstream and downstream ends of the barrier. TxDOT bridge rail standards include two systems that have sloped faces attaching the the TL-3 three-bean transition. The authors detail the conditions, testing, and results of the TxDOT bridge rail system. Part 3 will appear in the May/June 2021 issue of this journal.


Texas; Barriers (Roads); Guardrails; Safety engineering; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Crash tests; Texas Department of Transportation; Bridge approaches; Bridge railings

