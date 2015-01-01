Abstract

Highway safety features have been crash-tested in the United States since the 1940s. National guidelines for these tests originated in 1962 for testing and evaluating the performance of roadside safety features and are periodically updated to stay current with improvements in technology. In 2009, the American Society of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) published the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH), which supersedes prior guidelines. In response to the implementation of this manual, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reviewed their standards for roadside safety devices and identified which devices require testing and evaluation for MASH compliance. Thirty-three systems are being tested. This article provides details of the MASH testing of the different roadside safety systems evaluated in Phase III of this process.

Language: en