Abstract

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO)'s Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) provides guidelines for the testing of roadside safety features. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Bridge, Design, Maintenance, and Traffic Operations Divisions have reviewed their standards for roadside safety devices and identified those devices that require testing and evaluation to determine MASH compliance. This report documents crash testing and evaluation of the TxDOT T1W bridge rail, a 32-inch tall rail consisting of tubular steel rail elements attached to fabricated steel pots and mounted on a 9-inch tall concrete curb. The outcomes of the MASH TL-3 full test matrix on the T1W bridge rail system are reported.

Language: en