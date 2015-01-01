SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson S, Stopper D. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2020; 30(4): 25-27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article reports findings from testing of the frictional relationship between commercial vehicles and various surfaces. Static rollover tests and commercial bus side-slide tests on asphalt, grass, and gravel were conducted to expand on data findings of past testing of tankers, semi-trailers and school buses. In this study, a 2009 Daimler two-axle kneeling style bus weighing 30,313 lbs was used as the test vehicle. The vehicles was pulled by a five axle heavy wrecker's winch at an approximate speed of 1 kilometer per hour. The article's findings provide additional data for use in reconstructing a collision involving a commercial vehicle sliding over various surfaces.


Language: en

Keywords

Buses; Friction; Vehicle dynamics; Stability (Mechanics); Commercial vehicles; Friction tests

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print