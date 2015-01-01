Abstract

This article reports findings from testing of the frictional relationship between commercial vehicles and various surfaces. Static rollover tests and commercial bus side-slide tests on asphalt, grass, and gravel were conducted to expand on data findings of past testing of tankers, semi-trailers and school buses. In this study, a 2009 Daimler two-axle kneeling style bus weighing 30,313 lbs was used as the test vehicle. The vehicles was pulled by a five axle heavy wrecker's winch at an approximate speed of 1 kilometer per hour. The article's findings provide additional data for use in reconstructing a collision involving a commercial vehicle sliding over various surfaces.

Language: en