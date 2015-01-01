Abstract

In this study, the authors assessed the characteristics of dynamic head, neck, and torso (T1) kinematics and individual cervical vertebral motion responses for males and females during low-speed rear impact. Volunteer subjects participated in two series of rear impact sled tests. Among the study's findings: T1 angular placements were found to be the same for females and males; females had a smaller and earlier peak flexion of the head angular displacement relative to T1; and the vertebral angular displacements were larger for females than males for all spinal segments during almost the entire sled test duration.

