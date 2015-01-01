SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sato F, Nakajima T, Ono K, Svensson M, Brolin K, Kaneoka K. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2020; 30(4): 10-16.

(Copyright © 2020, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

unavailable

unavailable

In this study, the authors assessed the characteristics of dynamic head, neck, and torso (T1) kinematics and individual cervical vertebral motion responses for males and females during low-speed rear impact. Volunteer subjects participated in two series of rear impact sled tests. Among the study's findings: T1 angular placements were found to be the same for females and males; females had a smaller and earlier peak flexion of the head angular displacement relative to T1; and the vertebral angular displacements were larger for females than males for all spinal segments during almost the entire sled test duration.


Crash injuries; Injury severity; Head; Kinematics; Impact; Vehicle occupants; Spinal column; Rear end crashes; Neck; Sled tests

