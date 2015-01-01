SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silvestri C, Shi S, Kovar JC, Bligh RP, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2020; 30(2): 33-42.

(Copyright © 2020, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

Roadside safety systems offer the potential to protect motorcycle riders, a group vulnerable to severe traffic crashes. As part of a feasibility project for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), The Texas A & M Transportation Institute (TTI) was charged with designing, developing and deploying at bridge locations a containment barrier system that could improve motorcycle safety. The authors detail the designing of the system as well as its crash test and simulation performance. The tested system was found to successfully reduce injury severity to motorcycle riders during a crash event.


Motorcyclists; Traffic crashes; Simulation; Barriers (Roads); Motorcycle crashes; Structural design; Crash tests; Concrete structures

