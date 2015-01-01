SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ando T, Kitagawa Y, Eggers A. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2020; 30(2): 27-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, the authors examine the influence of posture adjustment methods for human body models (HBMs) on occupant injury prediction in vehicle collision simulations, focusing on rib fracture risk. The authors' findings indicate the importance of specifying multiple internal target references along the spine in order to assure comparable injury prediction reports using human body models.


Language: en

Keywords

Anthropometry; Crash injuries; Injury severity; Crash victim simulation; Vehicle occupants; Traffic crash victims; Posture

