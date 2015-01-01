|
Ando T, Kitagawa Y, Eggers A. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2020; 30(2): 27-28.
(Copyright © 2020, Accident Reconstruction Journal)
In this study, the authors examine the influence of posture adjustment methods for human body models (HBMs) on occupant injury prediction in vehicle collision simulations, focusing on rib fracture risk. The authors' findings indicate the importance of specifying multiple internal target references along the spine in order to assure comparable injury prediction reports using human body models.
Language: en
Anthropometry; Crash injuries; Injury severity; Crash victim simulation; Vehicle occupants; Traffic crash victims; Posture