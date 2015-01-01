Abstract

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems can brake a vehicle automatically if drivers do not respond to a collision threat. Research has show that AEB reduces rates of front-impact crashes by 27%, rear-end crashes by 27-50%, and rear-end injury crashes by 35-56%; however, some feel that AEB still has not lived up to its full crash reduction potential. In this study, the authors examine rear-end crash scenarios in which striking vehicles with AEB are overrepresented. The study finds that the distribution of rear-end crash types involving passenger vehicles with AEB differs from that of vehicles without AEB. The authors indicate that AEB may be less effective at preventing less common rear-end crash types than it is at preventing typical crash types. They suggest that AEB systems that more reliably detect non-passenger vehicles may have a greater impact on crash statistics for those crash types.

