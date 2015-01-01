Abstract

It is found that the laws on highly and fully automated driving from 2017 and on autonomous driving from 2021 are largely immature, which is mainly due to the technical and legal complexity of the matter. Highly or fully automated driving functions must comply with all the required regulations in order to be at least as good as the ideal driver according to the "best practice" standard. This ultimately requires programming of all conceivable factual constellations and their legal evaluation, which is already the case for automated driving is not or only with difficulty accessible, therefore all the more so for autonomous systems. In the case of artificial intelligence (AI), the question arises as to what it can achieve and what humans should not or should not entrust to it. The high degree of legal uncertainty in The connection with highly automated and autonomous driving systems will remain in place for the time being, not only, but also with regard to the limits of permissible influence through alcohol and drugs.



===



Festgestellt wird, dass sich die Gesetze zum hoch- und vollautomatisierten Fahren von 2017 und zum autonomen Fahren von 2021 in weiten Teilen als unausgereift erweisen, was vor allem der technischen und rechtlichen Komplexität der Materie geschuldet sei. Hoch- oder vollautomatisierte Fahrfunktionen müssen allen geforderten Vorschriften entsprechen, um dabei nach dem "best practice"-Maßstab mindestens so gut wie der Idealfahrer zu sein. Dies erfordere letztlich eine Programmierung sämtlicher denkbarer Sachverhaltskonstellationen und deren rechtliche Bewertung, was aber bereits für das automatisierte Fahren nicht oder nur schwerlich erreichbar sei, deshalb umso mehr für autonome Systeme. Bei der Künstlichen Intelligenz (KI) dränge sich die Frage auf, was sie leisten könne und was der Mensch ihr nicht überantworten dürfe beziehungsweise nicht überantworten sollte. Das hohe Maß an Rechtsunsicherheit in Zusammenhang mit hochautomatisierten und autonomen Fahrsystemen bleibe bis auf Weiteres bestehen, und zwar nicht nur, aber eben auch, was die Grenzen zulässiger Beeinflussung durch Alkohol und Drogen anbelange.

Language: de