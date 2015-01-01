|
Maatz KR. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 320-330.
Vernacular Title
Alkoholisierung und Haftung
DOI
PMID
Abstract
It is found that the laws on highly and fully automated driving from 2017 and on autonomous driving from 2021 are largely immature, which is mainly due to the technical and legal complexity of the matter. Highly or fully automated driving functions must comply with all the required regulations in order to be at least as good as the ideal driver according to the "best practice" standard. This ultimately requires programming of all conceivable factual constellations and their legal evaluation, which is already the case for automated driving is not or only with difficulty accessible, therefore all the more so for autonomous systems. In the case of artificial intelligence (AI), the question arises as to what it can achieve and what humans should not or should not entrust to it. The high degree of legal uncertainty in The connection with highly automated and autonomous driving systems will remain in place for the time being, not only, but also with regard to the limits of permissible influence through alcohol and drugs.
Language: de
Fahrtauglichkeit; Deutschland; Fahrer; Straßenverkehrsrecht; Trunkenheit; Autonomes Fahren; Autonomes Fahrzeug; Haftung (jur); Konferenz; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving