Citation
Bönninger J, Eichelmann A, Höpping K. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 305-312.
Vernacular Title
Prüfung von automatisierten und vernetzten Fahrzeugen. Bewertung von Risiken vor und nach der Genehmigung
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In the future, highly and fully automated and networked driving functions will be available for handling driving tasks, such as driving on the freeway with and without overtaking. The vehicle control is partially or completely handed over to the system. However, the introduction of such highly and fully automated driving functions is only justified if an improvement in the safety and environmental compatibility of road traffic can also be demonstrated. In order to bring these driving functions to market quickly, a reduction of traditionally rigid building regulations in favor of prospective and retrospective proof of improvement in safety should be sought. The article formulates basic requirements for automated and networked vehicles. In addition, it will be presented how the added value for safety can be continuously evaluated after approval and approval of the automated and networked driving functions by means of market and field observation.
Language: de
Keywords
Deutschland; Sicherheit; Versuch; Bewertung; Autonomes Fahrzeug; Konferenz; Prüfverfahren; Technische Überwachung (Fahrzeug); Vernetztes Fahrzeug; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving