Citation
Brockmann S. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 313-314.
Vernacular Title
Die Mensch-Maschine-Interaktion als Problem der Fahrzeugautomation
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
FINDINGS from accident research by insurers (UDV) on human-machine interaction in automated driving systems and on mixed traffic between manually controlled and automated vehicles will be presented. In summary, it is not the case that higher degrees of automation automatically lead to greater traffic safety; the retransfer of the driving task from the machine to the driver is problematic, particularly in the case of partial automation. In the opinion of the author, these problems cannot be solved satisfactorily either. Therefore, at least for higher speeds and outside of the traffic jam pilot, there can only be one requirement from the point of view of road safety: either the machine drives or the human drives, supported by assistance systems. Automation levels that assign people to monitor tasks but otherwise leave them unemployed should not exist because people cannot do that.
Keywords
Deutschland; Sicherheit; Fahrer; Autonomes Fahren; Konferenz; Fahrerassistenzsystem; Ergonomie; Reaktionsverhalten; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving