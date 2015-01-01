Abstract

In a retrospective study, 1,627 cases from 2010 to 2018 were recorded in which participation in road traffic, predominantly under the influence of pharmaceuticals, was suspected. The study sample was analyzed with regard to different variables (e.g. demographic data such as age, gender, substance class, use pattern, additional alcoholization, additional drug use) and evaluated with regard to psychophysical performance deficits. Men between 20 and 50 years of age were predominately recorded and in the majority of cases there is a use of different pharmaceuticals or an additional use of drugs. Regarding the pattern of use (single/multiple use), several drugs were detected in the majority of cases. In the case of multiple use, it is mainly women who are affected. With regard to substance classes, the class of tranquilizers leads ahead of analgesics and antidepressants. In addition to the blood sample protocol, the police investigation protocols are of particular importance for the expert evaluation of driving safety, as they document significantly more conspicuous investigation points. Particularly in the substance class of tranquilizers, analgesics and antidepressants, clear psychophysical performance deficits and driving problems could be documented, so that in 65% of the cases concrete indications of substance-related unsafe driving could already be documented in the analysis results.



In einer retrospektiven Studie wurden 1.627 Fälle der Jahre 2010 - 2018 erfasst, bei denen der Verdacht der Teilnahme am Straßenverkehr vorwiegend unter Medikamenteneinfluss bestand. Das Untersuchungsgut wurde hinsichtlich verschiedener Variablen analysiert (zum Beispiel demographische Daten wie Alter, Geschlecht, Substanzklasse, Konsummuster, zusätzliche Alkoholisierung, zusätzlicher Drogenkonsum) und hinsichtlich psychophysischer Leistungsdefizite ausgewertet. Vorsätzlich erfasst wurden Männer zwischen 20 und 50 Jahren, in der Mehrzahl der Fälle liegt ein Konsum verschiedener Medikamente beziehungsweise eine zusätzliche Einnahme von Drogen vor. Bezüglich des Konsummusters (Einfach-/Mehrfachkonsum) wurden in der Mehrzahl der Fälle mehrere Medikamente nachgewiesen. Beim Mehrfachkonsum sind überwiegend Frauen betroffen. Hinsichtlich der Substanzklassen führt die Klasse der Tranquilizer vor Analgetika und Antidepressiva. Für die gutachterliche Bewertung der Fahrsicherheit sind neben dem Blutentnahmeprotokoll vor allen Dingen die polizeilichen Untersuchungsprotokolle von Relevanz, da sie deutlich mehr auffällige Untersuchungspunkte dokumentieren. Vor allen Dingen in der Substanzklasse der Tranquilizer, Analgetika und Antidepressiva konnten deutliche psychophysische Leistungsdefizite sowie Fahrauffälligkeiten dokumentiert werden, sodass bereits in den Analysebefunden in 65 % der Fälle konkrete Anhaltspunkte für eine substanzbedingte Fahrunsicherheit belegt werden konnten.

Language: de