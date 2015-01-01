Abstract

(A) ABSTRACT IN ENGLISH: Since the entry into force of the ordinance on small electric vehicles (eKFV), which also includes e-scooters, their use in city centres has often been the subject of public criticism. The focus is on the misconduct of vehicle drivers, in particular drunk driving and negligent parking of no longer used e-scooters, which repeatedly become tripping hazards for elderly or visually impaired pedestrians. However, the lack of intervention by the regulatory authorities against violations of the law and the role of vehicle rental companies must also be critically appreciated. However, the review of the current law shows that there is already a high regulatory density for legal violations in e-scooter rides. From a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.3 ‰ there is the risk of (punishable) "relative inability to drive". From 0.5 ‰ an administrative offence exists independently of this. Both offences are not only followed by penalties or fines, but they also have consequences for existing driving licences or can lead to driving bans for motor vehicles without a driving licence. There are also clear regulations regarding the prohibited use of sidewalks or the improper parking of e-scooters. If the lack of effectiveness of the existing prohibitions is complained about in the public discussion, this may be due to the fact that the offences and possible sanctions are not sufficiently known or compliance with the prohibition standards is not sufficiently controlled by the police, i.e., there is an enforcement deficit. lt is therefore urgently necessary for the state to carry out intensive information and education work with regard to the legal basis as well es the necessary skills to drive an e-scooter. In addition, sharing providers must be made more accountable, whether through the communication of no-parking zones or a reduced supply of vehicles in particularly busy places. State enforcement deficits in the control of prohibition standards must be remedied by giving this task a higher priority with greater personnel deployment - possibly for a limited period of time. A prerequisite for the use of e-scooters should finally be a so-called test certificate, as with mopeds. In order to obtain this, the acquirer must demonstrate sufficient knowledge of the relevant traffic regulations and also prove that he/she is familiar with the dangers of road traffic and the behaviour necessary to prevent them. (A)



Seit Inkrafttreten der Elektrokleinstfahrzeugeverordnung (eKFV), unter die auch E-Scooter fallen, ist deren Nutzung in den Innenstädten vielfach Gegenstand öffentlicher Kritik gewesen. Im Vordergrund steht dabei das Fehlverhalten von Fahrzeugführern, insbesondere Trunkenheitsfahrten sowie nachlässiges Abstellen nicht mehr gebrauchter E-Scooter, die immer wieder zu Stolperfallen für ältere oder sehbehinderte Fußgänger werden. Kritisch zu würdigen sind allerdings auch mangelndes Einschreiten der Ordnungsbehörden gegen Rechtsverletzungen sowie die Rolle der Fahrzeugverleiher. Die Überprüfung des geltenden Rechts zeigt jedoch, dass bereits eine hohe Regelungsdichte für Rechtsverstöße bei E-Scooter-Fahrten besteht. Ab einem BAK-Wert von 0,3 Promille besteht das Risiko der (strafbaren) "relativen Fahruntüchtigkeit" des Fahrers. Ab 0,5 Promille liegt unabhängig davon eine Ordnungswidrigkeit vor. Auf beide Delikte folgen nicht nur Strafen oder Bußen, sondern sie haben Konsequenzen für vorhandene Fahrerlaubnisse oder können zu Fahrverboten auch für fahrerlaubnisfreie Kraftfahrzeuge führen. Hinsichtlich des verbotenen Befahrens von Gehwegen oder des nicht ordnungsgemäßen Abstellens von E-Scootern bestehen ebenfalls klare Regelungen. Wenn in der öffentlichen Diskussion die mangelnde Wirksamkeit der bestehenden Ge- und Verbote beklagt wird, mag dies daran liegen, dass die Tatbestände und Sanktionsmöglichkeiten nicht hinlänglich bekannt sind oder aber die Einhaltung der Verbotsnormen nicht ausreichend durch die Ordnungsbehörden, insbesondere die Polizei, kontrolliert werden, also ein Vollzugsdefizit gegeben ist. Es ist daher dringend geboten, von staatlicher Seite intensive Informations- und Aufklärungsarbeit zu betreiben, und zwar sowohl hinsichtlich der rechtlichen Grundlagen als auch der notwendigen Fähigkeiten, einen E-Scooter zu führen. Zudem müssen die Sharing-Anbieter in stärkerem Maße in die Pflicht genommen werden, sei es über die Verständigung von "No-Parking-Zones" oder eines reduzierten Angebots von Fahrzeugen an besonders stark frequentierten Orten. Staatliche Vollzugsdefizite bei der Kontrolle der Verbotsnormen müssen dadurch behoben werden, dass dieser Aufgabe eine höhere Priorität mit größerem Personaleinsatz - gegebenenfalls zeitlich begrenzt - eingeräumt wird. Voraussetzung für die Nutzung von E-Scootern sollte schließlich wie bei Mofas eine sogenannte Prüfbescheinigung sein. Um diese zu erlangen, muss der Erwerber ausreichende Kenntnisse über die relevanten verkehrsrechtlichen Vorschriften nachweisen und ferner belegen, dass er mit den Gefahren des Straßenverkehrs und den zu ihrer Abwehr erforderlichen Verhaltensweisen vertraut ist.

