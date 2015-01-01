|
Brandt E. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 216-227.
Vernacular Title
Ärgernis E-Scooter. Zum Umgang mit Fehlentwicklungen bei der Einführung eines neuen Verkehrsmittels
PMID
Abstract
(A) ABSTRACT IN ENGLISH: Since the entry into force of the ordinance on small electric vehicles (eKFV), which also includes e-scooters, their use in city centres has often been the subject of public criticism. The focus is on the misconduct of vehicle drivers, in particular drunk driving and negligent parking of no longer used e-scooters, which repeatedly become tripping hazards for elderly or visually impaired pedestrians. However, the lack of intervention by the regulatory authorities against violations of the law and the role of vehicle rental companies must also be critically appreciated. However, the review of the current law shows that there is already a high regulatory density for legal violations in e-scooter rides. From a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.3 ‰ there is the risk of (punishable) "relative inability to drive". From 0.5 ‰ an administrative offence exists independently of this. Both offences are not only followed by penalties or fines, but they also have consequences for existing driving licences or can lead to driving bans for motor vehicles without a driving licence. There are also clear regulations regarding the prohibited use of sidewalks or the improper parking of e-scooters. If the lack of effectiveness of the existing prohibitions is complained about in the public discussion, this may be due to the fact that the offences and possible sanctions are not sufficiently known or compliance with the prohibition standards is not sufficiently controlled by the police, i.e., there is an enforcement deficit. lt is therefore urgently necessary for the state to carry out intensive information and education work with regard to the legal basis as well es the necessary skills to drive an e-scooter. In addition, sharing providers must be made more accountable, whether through the communication of no-parking zones or a reduced supply of vehicles in particularly busy places. State enforcement deficits in the control of prohibition standards must be remedied by giving this task a higher priority with greater personnel deployment - possibly for a limited period of time. A prerequisite for the use of e-scooters should finally be a so-called test certificate, as with mopeds. In order to obtain this, the acquirer must demonstrate sufficient knowledge of the relevant traffic regulations and also prove that he/she is familiar with the dangers of road traffic and the behaviour necessary to prevent them. (A)
Language: de
Keywords
Droge; Deutschland; Fahrzeugführung; Straßenverkehrsrecht; Trunkenheit; Elektrofahrzeug; Gesetzesdurchführung; Gesetzesübertretung; Leicht; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving