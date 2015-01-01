Abstract

If a driver's license is revoked by a court, the period up to the earliest possible issue of a new driver's license (ban) is determined. According to paragraph 69a paragraph 7 of the Criminal Code (StGB), the court can lift the imposed ban prematurely if there is reason to believe that the perpetrator is no longer unsuitable for driving motor vehicles. This decision represents a discretionary decision; Reasons for the assumption that the person concerned may no longer be unsuitable must therefore be presented to the judge in a convincing and comprehensible manner. This can be the case, for example, if the person concerned is immediately ready to complete a qualified psychological/traffic therapy measure after inspecting drunk driving. The aim of such measures is the lasting change in attitude and behavior of those affected. It is shown what the person concerned or the defense has to pay attention to so that the application for the shortening of the blocking period is as successful as possible. However, the application to shorten the blocking period only serves to check whether the lack of suitability may have disappeared; the actual decision on fitness to drive is ultimately the responsibility of the fitness to drive authority. After an application for a new driver's license has been submitted, the driver's license authority can use the instrument of the medical-psychological examination (MPU) to clarify any remaining doubts about the driver's suitability. Only when there are no longer any doubts about your suitability to drive will a new driving license actually be issued.



===



Wird eine Fahrerlaubnis durch ein Gericht entzogen, so wird die Dauer bis zur frühestmöglichen Erteilung einer neuen Fahrerlaubnis (Sperre) bestimmt. Nach Paragraf 69a Absatz 7 Strafgesetzbuch (StGB) kann das Gericht die verhängte Sperre vorzeitig aufheben, wenn sich Grund zur Annahme ergibt, dass der/die Täter/in zum Führen von Kraftfahrzeugen nicht mehr ungeeignet ist. Diese Entscheidung stellt eine Ermessensentscheidung dar; Gründe für die Annahme, dass der/die Betroffene möglicherweise nicht mehr ungeeignet ist, sind dem Richter daher überzeugend und nachvollziehbar darzulegen. Dies kann dann der Fall sein, wenn der/die Betroffene beispielsweise nach Begehung einer Trunkenheitsfahrt umgehend bereit ist, eine qualifizierte psychologische/verkehrstherapeutische Maßnahme zu absolvieren. Ziel solcher Maßnahmen ist die nachhaltige Einstellungs- und Verhaltensänderung der Betroffenen. Dargestellt wird, worauf der/die Betroffene beziehungsweise die Verteidigung zu achten haben, damit der Sperrfristverkürzungsantrag möglichst Erfolg hat. Der Antrag auf Sperrfristverkürzung dient jedoch lediglich dazu, zu prüfen, ob der Eignungsmangel möglicherweise entfallen ist; die tatsächliche Entscheidung über die Fahreignung obliegt letztlich der Fahreignungsbehörde. Nach Stellung eines Neuerteilungsantrags für eine Fahrerlaubnis kann sich die Fahrerlaubnisbehörde zur Klärung eventuell noch verbliebener Zweifel an der Fahreignung des Instruments der medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) bedienen. Erst wenn abschließend keine Fahreignungszweifel mehr bestehen, wird tatsächlich eine neue Fahrerlaubnis ausgestellt.

Language: de