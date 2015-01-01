|
Demuth C, Seegers R. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(2): 102-109.
Der Sperrfristverkürzungsantrag gemäß Paragraf 69a Absatz 7 StGB nach Trunkenheitsfahrt in der Praxis
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
If a driver's license is revoked by a court, the period up to the earliest possible issue of a new driver's license (ban) is determined. According to paragraph 69a paragraph 7 of the Criminal Code (StGB), the court can lift the imposed ban prematurely if there is reason to believe that the perpetrator is no longer unsuitable for driving motor vehicles. This decision represents a discretionary decision; Reasons for the assumption that the person concerned may no longer be unsuitable must therefore be presented to the judge in a convincing and comprehensible manner. This can be the case, for example, if the person concerned is immediately ready to complete a qualified psychological/traffic therapy measure after inspecting drunk driving. The aim of such measures is the lasting change in attitude and behavior of those affected. It is shown what the person concerned or the defense has to pay attention to so that the application for the shortening of the blocking period is as successful as possible. However, the application to shorten the blocking period only serves to check whether the lack of suitability may have disappeared; the actual decision on fitness to drive is ultimately the responsibility of the fitness to drive authority. After an application for a new driver's license has been submitted, the driver's license authority can use the instrument of the medical-psychological examination (MPU) to clarify any remaining doubts about the driver's suitability. Only when there are no longer any doubts about your suitability to drive will a new driving license actually be issued.
Language: de
Trunkenheit; Dauer (Zeit); Fahrerrehabilitation; Führerscheinentzug; Psychologie; Verminderung; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving