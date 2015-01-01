Abstract

In view of the lack of a general speed limit on German motorways, the question arises as to the punishability of racing at a speed that is far above the guideline speed of 130 km/h. In 2017, the legislator passed a regulation that criminalizes unauthorized motor vehicle racing (paragraph 315d Strafgesetzbuch (StGB)). This also includes so-called solo races, in which the driver drives a race against himself. The article addresses a current individual case in which a driver was on the motorway at 417 km/h in a "Top Speed Test". The case constellation of so-called solo races in paragraph 315d paragraph 1 number 3 StGB has caused massive criticism in case law and literature. Because of a decision by the Villingen-Schwenningen Local Court, the question of the constitutionality of the prescription is now also before the Federal Constitutional Court, which has announced a decision for this year. The author points to the urgent need for clarification for the addressees of the norm as well as the police and judicial practice and at the same time refers to the existing need for action of the legislature, which should create a prohibition norm that must not consist in the sequence of indefinite legal terms but must have objectifiable limits for no longer tolerable racing on motorways.



Angesichts eines fehlenden generellen Tempolimits auf deutschen Autobahnen stellt sich die Frage der Strafbarkeit von Rennfahrten mit einem Tempo, das weit über der Richtgeschwindigkeit von 130 km/h liegt. Der Gesetzgeber hat dazu im Jahr 2017 eine Vorschrift beschlossen, die unerlaubte Kraftfahrzeugrennen unter Strafe stellt (Paragraf 315d Strafgesetzbuch (StGB)). Darunter werden auch sogenannte Solorennen erfasst, in denen der Fahrzeugführer ein Rennen gegen sich selbst fährt. Im Beitrag wird ein aktueller Einzelfall angesprochen, bei dem ein Fahrer bei einem "Top Speed Test" mit 417 km/h unterwegs war. Die Fallkonstellation sogenannte Solorennen in Paragraf 315d Absatz 1 Nummer 3 StGB hat in Rechtsprechung und Schrifttum für massive Kritik gesorgt. Aufgrund eines Vorlagebeschlusses des Amtsgerichts Villingen-Schwenningen ist mit der Frage der Verfassungsgemäßheit der Norm nunmehr auch das Bundesverfassungsgericht befasst, das eine Entscheidung noch für dieses Jahr angekündigt hat. Der Verfasser weist auf den dringenden Klärungsbedarf für die Normadressaten sowie die polizeiliche und justizielle Praxis hin und sieht zugleich Handlungsbedarf des Gesetzgebers, der eine Verbotsnorm schaffen müsse, die nicht in der Aneinanderreihung unbestimmter Rechtsbegriffe bestehen dürfe, sondern über objektivierbare Grenzen für nicht mehr tolerables Rasen verfügen müsse.

