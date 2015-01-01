|
Erfahrungsgestützte Kritik der derzeitigen Alkohol-Hypothesen aus gutachterlicher Sicht und Diskussionsvorschlag für neue Alkolhol-Hypothesen
According to the author's experience - despite nationwide binding assessment criteria - often inconsistent standards are applied in medical-psychological assessments, both with regard to the assignment of the magnitude of a problem to the diagnostic hypotheses and with regard to the criteria for appropriate problem management. This can increase the likelihood of incorrect forecasts and thus jeopardize traffic safety and/or case-by-case justice. New alcohol hypotheses are presented for discussion which may help to solve the problems mentioned above. (
Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Verhalten; Gutachten; Trunkenheit; Fahreignung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Veränderung; Richtlinien; Süchtigkeit; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving