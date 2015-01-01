|
Citation
|
Sundermann TR, Hofmann V, Keten A, Schmitt G, Bartel M. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(6): 367-376.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Ethylglucuronid-Konzentrationen in Blut und Urin nach der Anwendung von alkoholhaltigem Gesichtswasser
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Ethyl glucuronide (EtG) is a direct alcohol biomarker that allows the detection of alcohol intake. Its absence in chemical-toxicological tests (CTU) can serve as evidence of abstinence in abstinence control programs. However, contact with alcohol is not limited exclusively to oral consumption of alcoholic beverages and food. It can occur through various products of everyday life, such as cleaning and hygiene products (disinfectants, facial tonic, mouthwash, hair lotion, etc.), medications, or cosmetics. The presented study investigated the effect of excessive use of facial tonics on EtG concentrations and the generation of positive findings above the CTU limit of 100 ng/mL. After the application of alcohol-containing solutions to the face, EtG was detectable in the urine of all subjects. The maximum concentration was reached on average approximately 91 minutes after application and ranged from 54 - 675 ng EtG per mL urine. In addition to interindividual differences in urinary EtG concentrations, striking intraindividual differences were also evident in the five-day experiment. A comparison of individual group parameters, such as gender, age, applied alcohol solution, or general alcohol consumption (AUDIT test) with the determined EtG concentration showed remarkably high standard deviations and thus no significance (significance level p ≤ 0.05). If no further applications of ethanol-containing solutions are performed already after scheduling the appointment in abstinence control programs (maximum 24 h difference), the EtG values in urine should fall below the required threshold of abstinence over the following day. Because the application of alcohol-containing facial tonic can result in urine EtG concentrations above the CTU limit (> 100 ng/mL), the abstinence control program criteria should recommend a general avoidance of such products. (A)
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Ethanol; Konzentration (chem); Blut; Alkohol; Alkoholtest; Flüssigkeit; Gesicht; Messung; Urin; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving