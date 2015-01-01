Abstract

Ethyl glucuronide (EtG) is a direct alcohol biomarker that allows the detection of alcohol intake. Its absence in chemical-toxicological tests (CTU) can serve as evidence of abstinence in abstinence control programs. However, contact with alcohol is not limited exclusively to oral consumption of alcoholic beverages and food. It can occur through various products of everyday life, such as cleaning and hygiene products (disinfectants, facial tonic, mouthwash, hair lotion, etc.), medications, or cosmetics. The presented study investigated the effect of excessive use of facial tonics on EtG concentrations and the generation of positive findings above the CTU limit of 100 ng/mL. After the application of alcohol-containing solutions to the face, EtG was detectable in the urine of all subjects. The maximum concentration was reached on average approximately 91 minutes after application and ranged from 54 - 675 ng EtG per mL urine. In addition to interindividual differences in urinary EtG concentrations, striking intraindividual differences were also evident in the five-day experiment. A comparison of individual group parameters, such as gender, age, applied alcohol solution, or general alcohol consumption (AUDIT test) with the determined EtG concentration showed remarkably high standard deviations and thus no significance (significance level p ≤ 0.05). If no further applications of ethanol-containing solutions are performed already after scheduling the appointment in abstinence control programs (maximum 24 h difference), the EtG values in urine should fall below the required threshold of abstinence over the following day. Because the application of alcohol-containing facial tonic can result in urine EtG concentrations above the CTU limit (> 100 ng/mL), the abstinence control program criteria should recommend a general avoidance of such products. (A)



===



Ethylglucuronid (EtG) ist ein direkter Alkoholbiomarker, der den Nachweis einer Alkoholaufnahme ermöglicht und dessen Abwesenheit im Urin als Abstinenzbeleg im Rahmen von Abstinenzkontrollprogrammen dient. Ein möglicher Kontakt mit Alkohol kann nicht nur durch den oralen Konsum alkoholhaltiger Getränke und Speisen, sondern auch durch die Benutzung diverser Produkte des täglichen Lebens, wie zum Beispiel Putz- und Hygienemittel (Desinfektionsmittel, Gesichtswasser, Mundwasser, Haarwasser, etc.), Medikamente oder Kosmetika, gegeben sein. In der vorgestellten Studie wurde überprüft, ob eine frequentierte Nutzung beziehungsweise Anwendung alkoholhaltiger Lösungen im Gesicht zu positiven EtG-Befunden im Urin führen kann, und ob diese gegebenenfalls auch über dem CTU-Grenzwert von 100 ng/mL liegen können. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie zeigen, dass nach der Applikation von alkoholhaltigen Lösungen im Gesicht bei allen Probanden EtG im Urin nachweisbar war. Die Maximalkonzentration wurde im Mittel 91 Minuten nach der Applikation erreicht und lag im Bereich von 54 - 675 ng EtG pro mL Urin. Neben den interindividuellen Unterschieden der EtG-Konzentrationen im Urin zeigten sich an den fünf Versuchstagen auch intraindividuelle Unterschiede. Der Vergleich einzelner Gruppenparameter, wie Geschlecht, Alter, verwendete Alkohollösung oder dem generellen Alkoholkonsum (AUDIT-Test) mit der ermittelten EtG-Konzentration zeigte hohe Standardabweichungen und keine Signifikanz (Signifikanzniveau p ≤ 0,05). Unter Beachtung und bei Einhaltung der Einbestellungskriterien für Abstinenzkontrollprogramme sollten die EtG-Werte im Urin im Laufe des folgenden Tages unter den geforderten Grenzwert fallen, wenn nach der Einbestellung (maximal 24 h Differenz) keine weiteren Applikationen von ethanolhaltigen Lösungen durchgeführt werden. Da eine Anwendung von alkoholhaltigem Gesichtswasser zu einer EtG-Konzentration im Urin über dem CTU-Grenzwert (größer 100 ng/mL) führen kann, sollte im Rahmen eines Abstinenzkontrollprogramms auf einen Verzicht hingewiesen werden.

Language: de