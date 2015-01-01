Abstract

The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the results of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of ordered MPU reports can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2020, 14 active sponsors of the German assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 84,017 medical-psychological examinations. With a total of 40%, the summarized alcohol issues still form the strongest cause group of the MPU reports. A total of 26% of those examined had become conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. One third of those examined (33%) could be assigned to the drug-related causes of investigation "drugs and medicines", for 17% traffic irregularities without alcohol and drug involvement were the reason for the investigation. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events totaled 11% for 2020.



Die Jahresstatistik vermittelt einen Überblick über die Verteilung der verschiedenen Anlassgruppen, die einer medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) zugewiesen werden, sowie eine Zusammenfassung der Ergebnisse der MPU-Gutachten. In der längsschnittlichen Betrachtung der Jahresstatistiken können Veränderungen der Anzahl der angeordneten MPU-Gutachten aufgezeigt werden, die für die verschiedenen Anlassgruppen gegebenenfalls aufsteigende oder absteigende Tendenzen erkennen lassen. Im Jahr 2020 führten 14 aktive Träger der bundesdeutschen Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung (BfF) insgesamt 84.017 medizinisch-psychologische Untersuchungen durch. Mit insgesamt 40 % bilden die zusammengefassten Alkohol-Fragestellungen nach wie vor die stärkste Anlassgruppe der MPU-Gutachten. Insgesamt 26 % der Begutachteten waren erstmalig mit Alkohol auffällig geworden. Ein Drittel der Untersuchten (33 %) waren den drogenbezogenen Untersuchungsanlässen "Drogen und Medikamente" zuzuordnen, für 17 % waren Verkehrsauffälligkeiten ohne Alkohol und Drogenbeteiligung der Untersuchungsanlass. Körperliche und/oder geistige Mängel waren selten Anlass für eine Begutachtung (weniger als 1%). Sämtliche übrigen Anlässe ergaben für das Jahr 2020 in der Summe 11%.

