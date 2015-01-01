|
Klipp S. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(5): 324-326.
BASt: Begutachtung der Fahreignung 2020
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the results of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of ordered MPU reports can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2020, 14 active sponsors of the German assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 84,017 medical-psychological examinations. With a total of 40%, the summarized alcohol issues still form the strongest cause group of the MPU reports. A total of 26% of those examined had become conspicuous with alcohol for the first time. One third of those examined (33%) could be assigned to the drug-related causes of investigation "drugs and medicines", for 17% traffic irregularities without alcohol and drug involvement were the reason for the investigation. Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an assessment (less than 1%). All other events totaled 11% for 2020.
Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Gutachten; Fahreignung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Statistik; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving