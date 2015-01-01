Abstract

The authors report the results of a series of alcohol consumption experiments which were conducted between 2017 and 2020. A total of 119 participants consumed alcoholic beverages in a predefined experimental setting. In the end, values of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 0,0 and 2,74 ‰ were obtained. The following day, participants were asked to report the occurrence and the intensity of hangover symptoms. This finding supports the assumption that also smaller quantities of alcohol can be sufficient for the development of hangover symptoms. The contribution also reports results with respect to influencing factors, such as gender, age, alcohol consumption experience, and sleep quality.



Es werden die Ergebnisse aus Alkoholselbsterfahrungsversuchen (ASV) der Jahre 2017 bis 2020 vorgestellt, in denen die Daten von n=119 Teilnehmenden ausgewertet wurden. In einer vorgegebenen Konsumsituation nahmen die Probanden alkoholhaltige Getränke zu sich. Die Menge ihres Konsums legten sie vorab selbst fest. Zum Abschluss der ASV erreichte die Alkoholkonzentration bei den Teilnehmenden Werte zwischen 0,0 und 2,7 Promille. Am Folgetag des Konsums beantworteten die Teilnehmenden einen Fragebogen, der das Vorliegen von Hangover-Symptomen erfasst. Die Auswertung der Daten zeigt, dass Hangover-Symptome, wenn auch meistens in leichterer Form, auch von einem Großteil der Probanden (59,7 Prozent) berichtet werden, die am Vorabend eine Alkoholkonzentration von unter 1,1 Promille erreicht haben, obwohl diese Grenze in der Literatur oft als kritischer Schwellenwert für einen Hangover berichtet wird. Einflussfaktoren, wie Geschlecht und Alter sowie Alkoholvorerfahrung und Schlafgüte, auf die Ausbildung von Hangover wurden ebenfalls untersucht und werden berichtet. (

