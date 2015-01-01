|
Citation
Klipp S. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(1): 29-31.
Vernacular Title
BASt: Begutachtung der Fahreignung 2019
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of ordered MPU reports can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2019, the 14 active sponsors of the German assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 86,177 medical and psychological examinations. With almost 40%, the alcohol-related questions are still the strongest cause group of the MPU reports. As in the previous year, the combined drug-related investigations "Drugs and medication" form a larger group of causes with 31% than the first-time alcohol offenders (25%), followed by "driving offenses without alcohol" (18%). Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an appraisal (1% of cases) All other occasions resulted in a total of 11% for 2019.
Language: de
Keywords
Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Gutachten; Fahreignung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Statistik; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving