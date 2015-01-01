Abstract

The annual statistics provide an overview of the distribution of the various cause groups that are assigned to a medical-psychological examination (MPU) and a summary of the MPU reports. In the longitudinal analysis of the annual statistics, changes in the number of ordered MPU reports can be shown, which may indicate upward or downward tendencies for the various groups of events. In 2019, the 14 active sponsors of the German assessment centers for fitness to drive (BfF) carried out a total of 86,177 medical and psychological examinations. With almost 40%, the alcohol-related questions are still the strongest cause group of the MPU reports. As in the previous year, the combined drug-related investigations "Drugs and medication" form a larger group of causes with 31% than the first-time alcohol offenders (25%), followed by "driving offenses without alcohol" (18%). Physical and/or mental deficiencies were rarely a reason for an appraisal (1% of cases) All other occasions resulted in a total of 11% for 2019.



===





Die Jahresstatistik vermittelt einen Überblick über die Verteilung der verschiedenen Anlassgruppen, die einer medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) zugewiesen werden, sowie eine Zusammenfassung der MPU-Gutachten. In der längsschnittlichen Betrachtung der Jahresstatistiken können Veränderungen der Anzahl der angeordneten MPU-Gutachten aufgezeigt werden, die für die verschiedenen Anlassgruppen gegebenenfalls aufsteigende oder absteigende Tendenzen erkennen lassen. Im Jahr 2019 führten die 14 aktiven Träger der bundesdeutschen Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung (BfF) insgesamt 86.177 medizinisch-psychologische Untersuchungen durch. Mit fast 40 % bilden die Alkohol-Fragestellungen nach wie vor die stärkste Anlassgruppe der MPU-Gutachten. Wie im Vorjahr bilden die zusammengefassten drogenbezogenen Untersuchungsanlässe "Drogen und Medikamente" mit 31 % eine größere Anlassgruppe als die erstmals Alkoholauffälligen (25 %), gefolgt von "Verkehrsauffälligkeiten ohne Alkohol" (18%). Körperliche und/oder geistige Mängel waren selten Anlass für eine Begutachtung (1% der Fälle). Sämtliche übrigen Anlässe ergaben für das Jahr 2019 in der Summe 11%.

Language: de