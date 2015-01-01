SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Caudwell KM, Aquili L, Mullan BA. Addict. Behav. 2022; 138: e107568.

Abstract

To date, few interventions have been developed to target pre-drinking specifically. An online, theory-based intervention by Caudwell et al. (2018) showed reductions in pre-drinking alcohol consumption and alcohol-related harm, albeit independent of the intervention component/s used. Information about feasibility and acceptability of pre-drinking interventions may therefore be an important point of focus in refining and developing effective interventions. The present manuscript investigates how participants (N = 117) in Caudwell et al. (2018) rated the intervention in terms of feasibility and acceptability. A feasibility and acceptability measure was factor analysed and investigated in relation to participant scores on theory-based measures (e.g., attitude, goal self-concordance), as well as demographic and alcohol consumption variables measured at baseline.

RESULTS indicate participants with higher scores on theory-based measures related to behaviour change and goal self-concordance at baseline rated the intervention more positively at follow-up. The findings indicate future intervention research should consider stages of change, with broader alcohol policy and public health strategy focused on changing attitudes toward pre-drinking, which remains a popular health-risk behaviour.


