Abstract

INTRODUCTION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, public health workers were at an increased risk for violence and harassment due to their public health work and experienced adverse mental health conditions. This article quantifies the prevalence of job-related threats, harassment, and discrimination against public health workers and measures the association of these incidents with mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: A nonprobability convenience sample of state, local, and tribal public health workers completed a self-administered, online survey in April 2021. The survey link was emailed to members of national public health associations and included questions on workplace violence, demographics, workplace factors, and mental health symptoms. Mental health symptoms were measured using standardized, validated tools to assess depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideation. Multivariable Poisson models calculated adjusted prevalence ratios of mental health symptoms, with workplace violence as the primary risk factor. Analyses were conducted in 2021-2022.



RESULTS: Experiencing any type or combination of workplace violence was significantly associated with an increased likelihood of reporting depression symptoms (prevalence ratio=1.21, 95% CI=1.15, 1.27), anxiety (prevalence ratio=1.21, 95% CI=1.15, 1.27), post-traumatic stress disorder (prevalence ratio=1.31, 95% CI=1.25, 1.37), and suicidal ideation (prevalence ratio=1.26, 95% CI=1.14, 1.38), after adjusting for confounders. A dose‒response relationship was found between the number of workplace violence events experienced by a public health worker and the likelihood of reporting mental health symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Violence targeted at the public health workforce is detrimental to workers and their communities. Ongoing training, workplace support, and increased communication after a workplace violence incident may be helpful. Efforts to strengthen public health capacities and support the public health workforce are also needed.

Language: en