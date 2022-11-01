SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ellis AK. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.anai.2022.11.016

36464165

The Annual Literature Review, Section on Anaphylaxis and Stinging Insect Allergy, highlighted a number of new and different findings. The study of Park et al entitled "Combining discordant serum IgE and skin testing improves diagnostic and therapeutic accuracy for Hymenoptera venom hypersensitivity immunotherapy" found the novel occurrence of increased sensitivity and specificity from serum-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) testing to vespids over intradermal skin testing and suggested that this test should be performed first to help make the best selection of antigens to include in a venom immunotherapy treatment set.


Language: en

anaphylaxis; venom hypersensitivity; venom immunotherapy

