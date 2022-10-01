Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Veterans are at increased risk for exposure to trauma, developing serious mental illnesses, and death by suicide. History of trauma correlates with worsening outcomes in patients with bipolar disorder. This study investigated associations between trauma exposure (type and timing) and suicide attempt in Veterans with bipolar disorder.



METHODS: One hundred six Veterans with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and 815 Veterans with no psychiatric history (age rage = 20-72 years old) completed a clinical questionnaire, the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation, and the Traumatic Live Events Questionnaire. Multinomial logistic regressions investigated correlations between diagnosis, time of trauma (before, during, or after the military), trauma type (attack, illness, accident, child violence, child sexual abuse, and adult sexual abuse), and suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Seventy-five Veterans with bipolar disorder had comorbid PTSD. Controlling for PTSD, Veterans with bipolar disorder had a higher prevalence of trauma including physical assault [odds ratio (OR) = 2.85; 95% confidence interval (CI) = 1.39-5.86] and child sexual trauma (OR = 2.89; CI = 1.38-6.05). Veterans with bipolar disorder who endorsed previous suicide attempts (n = 42) had significantly higher levels of exposure to childhood trauma (OR = 5.69; CI = 1.84-17.62).



CONCLUSIONS: Results support incorporating history of previous trauma exposure when assessing Veterans at risk for bipolar disorder. Especially, trauma characterized as attack and childhood sexual abuse. Particular attention should be given to Veterans with bipolar disorder and exposure to trauma during childhood, which may be associated with increased risk of suicidality.

