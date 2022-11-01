|
Cawood CD, Bennett DC, Lusk RK, Lass ANS, Christ NM, Sholander LE, Sexton MB. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 157: 127-131.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36463627
Military sexual trauma (MST) is a serious issue among Veterans; it is associated with increased rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), both of which are correlated with poorer mental health outcomes, including increased suicide risk. Additional insight into the characteristics associated with NSSI among Veterans with MST can help identify individuals at increased risk for suicide and other negative outcomes and improve care for Veterans with a history of MST. The current study was comprised of 327 Veterans referred for MST-related mental health services at a VHA hospital. Participants completed a semi-structured interview for clinical symptoms, including NSSI behaviors.
Language: en
Self-harm; Veterans; Non-suicidal self-injury; Military sexual trauma; Self-mutilation