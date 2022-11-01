Abstract

Military sexual trauma (MST) is a serious issue among Veterans; it is associated with increased rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), both of which are correlated with poorer mental health outcomes, including increased suicide risk. Additional insight into the characteristics associated with NSSI among Veterans with MST can help identify individuals at increased risk for suicide and other negative outcomes and improve care for Veterans with a history of MST. The current study was comprised of 327 Veterans referred for MST-related mental health services at a VHA hospital. Participants completed a semi-structured interview for clinical symptoms, including NSSI behaviors.



RESULTS of a retrospective chart review revealed a high endorsement of lifetime NSSI (26.9%) with cutting behaviors identified as the most frequently endorsed method. Logistic regression showed personality features, history of cumulative sexual trauma, and younger age were uniquely related to lifetime NSSI. These results corroborate previous findings that show elevated rates of NSSI among Veterans with exposure to trauma. This study expands upon previous findings by examining risk factors specific to treatment-seeking Veterans with a history of MST, which can aid clinical care and risk management procedures in Veteran healthcare.

