Abstract

Misuse of illicit drugs is a serious problem that became the primary concern for many authorities worldwide. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tools can provide accurate and fast screening information that helps to detect illicit drugs in a short time. A portable, disposable and reproducible core-shell molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) screen-printed sensor was synthesized as a POC analyzer for the assay of the date rape drug "ketamine hydrochloride" in different matrices. Firstly, the screen-printed electrode substrate was modified electrochemically with polyaniline (PANI) as an ion-to-electron transducer interlayer to improve the potential signal stability. Secondly, core-shell MIP was prepared, the core consisting of silica nanoparticles prepared by Stober's method, while the MIP shell was synthesized onto silica nanoparticles surface by copolymerizing methacrylic acid functional monomer and the crossing agent; ethylene glycol dimethacrylate in the presence of ketamine as a template molecule. Finally, the core-shell MIP was incorporated into the PVC membrane as an ionophore and drop-casted over PANI modified screen-printed carbon electrode. The imprinting process and the morphology of MIP were examined using scanning electron microscopy, Fourier-transform infrared and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopic methods. The sensor exhibited a short response time within 3-5 s in a pH range (2.0-5.0). The potential profile indicated a linear relationship in a dynamic concentration range of 1.0 × 10(-6) M to 1.0 × 10(-2) M with a slope of 54.7 mV/decade. The sensor was employed to determine ketamine in biological matrices and beverages.

