Abstract

AIM: Investigate accounts from breath-holding freedivers about high efficiency in coping with adversity and pain, immediately quitting addictions, attaining harmonious meaningful life, becoming perspicacious and compassionate, getting spontaneous religious experience.



## Findings Full Mystical Experience is confirmed to happen in freediving, i.e. it is the same Mystical experience found in psilocybin users or in religious believers. Mystical Experience Questionnaire "MEQ30" is validated for use in freediving. The total score of mysticism in self-selected 413 freedivers is normally distributed from full mystical experience to a low one.



## Further research Mystical experience is already known to increase expression of compassion and openness, to reduce suffering, resolve PTSD, cure addictions. In turn increased compassion is known to correlate with better money-making in business people. Thus business executives are possible candidates to test mystical O2-assisted static apnea in a calm mindset-and-setting, as a naturally pleasant path to mystical experience, hence to more compassion, hence to an improved money-making performance. Literature on endogenous DMT (Ayahuasca) synthesis in the lungs is suggesting a search for the DMT-NO metabolite in urines of blacked-out freedivers.



https://osf.io/b7mnz

Language: en