Abstract

Schools play a significant role in every society. They create opportunities by bringing out the socio-economic potentials of the neighbourhoods and also attract both economic and social activities to the area. Nonetheless, schools are also a cause of social vices such as crime and violence. Just as criminality in communities that surround a school can spill over into the school and disrupt learning activities, so does criminality among students, can spill into the immediate environment. This study investigates the extent to which the presence of public secondary schools is linked to the crime rate in some neighbourhoods where schools are located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. Across-sectional survey was the research design adopted and purposive and simple random sampling methods were used in selecting 476 respondents for the study. The study employed a structured questionnaire for data gathering and information gathered was analysed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSSS). The results indicated a statistical relationship between the presence of schools, age of perpetrators and neighbourhood crime rate in communities understudy. The study, recommends the need for more effective and efficient school-management strategies among schools and adequate control measures in communities where schools are located in Nigeria.

