Abstract

The Nigerian police have experienced a number of innovations which include the introduction of community policing (CP). However, it remains to be seen how the acclaimed introduction of CP by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has affected policing outcomes. This study therefore explores the conception, practice and perceived effects of CPin southwestern Nigeria from police officers' perspective. The study utilized the qualitative content analysis with open-ended emergent design which afforded unrestricted uncovering of the issues under study. Nvivo qualitative data analysis software was used in coding data into theme categories vis-à-vis the research propositions.



RESULTS indicated that participants' conception of CPdoes not encompass the different aspect of the policing model. Officers lack sufficient CP skills, resulting in inadequate practice of CP in Southwestern Nigeria. Further, participants could not categorically say of CP effects in crime reduction. However, with CP existence, citizens are more aware of their policing responsibilities and the police understand and observe the limits of their powers better than before. It is recommended among other suggestions that the NPF should implement all elements of CP, and institute comprehensive and regular training programmes that incorporate all aspects of the policing model.

Language: en