SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dorton SL, Harper SB, Neville KJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 95-99.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661146

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous in national security work (intelligence, defense, etc.); however, introducing AI into work systems is fraught with challenges. Trust is gained and lost through experiences, and there are many factors that affect trust in AI. Similarly, users adapt their workflows based on trust in these systems. We used a naturalistic approach to understand how intelligence professionals adapted their work practices after gaining or losing trust in AI. We found a variety of adaptations, which were characterized as either being task-based or frequency-based; where users added or removed tasks from their workflow or where they changed the frequency in which they used the AI in their workflow, respectively. We provide specific examples and quotes from participants along with findings, and discuss potential methodological implications for studying and designing AI-driven work systems.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print