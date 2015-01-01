Abstract

Trust in automation has been mainly studied in the cognitive perspective, though some researchers have shown that trust is also influenced by emotion. Therefore, it is essential to investigate the relationships between emotions and trust. In this study, we explored the pattern of 19 anticipated emotions associated with two levels of trust (i.e., low vs. high levels of trust) elicited from two levels of autonomous vehicles (AVs) performance (i.e., failure and non-failure) from 105 participants from Amazon Mechanical Turk (AMT). Trust was assessed at three layers i.e., dispositional, initial learned, and situational trust. The study was designed to measure how emotions are affected with low and high levels of trust. Situational trust was significantly correlated with emotions that a high level of trust significantly improved participants? positive emotions, and vice versa. We also identified the underlying factors of emotions associated with situational trust. Our results offered important implications on anticipated emotions associated with trust in AVs.

