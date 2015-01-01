Abstract

Human factors research that addresses driver-automation interaction is required to mitigate crashes related to the deployment of automated vehicles. While Automated Driving Systems still require driver supervision, there will remain room for human error. This paper presents results from the first in a series of experiments that aim to estimate driver situation awareness using spontaneous gaze behavior and to ensure the driver is ready for takeover. Spontaneous gaze behavior was studied and compared among 13 participants between partial driving automaton and driver assistance automations condition to extract indicators of the out of the loop phenomenon.

