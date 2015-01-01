Abstract

As the characteristics of in-vehicle human-machine interfaces (HMIs), the driving task, and the expectations and behavior of drivers have evolved, so too should our thinking and approach to HMI design and evaluation. This panel will present background and perspectives on the current status, emerging needs, challenges, and opportunities in this area. A key focus for the panel is an emphasis on attention support. Detailed contextual description is provided below for reference to allow panelists to keep their opening remarks relatively brief to allow for substantive question and discussion time with the audience.

Language: en