Abstract

Vehicle crashes are one of the main causes of injuries and deaths for law enforcement officers (LEOs) in the line of duty. These crashes occur due to factors such as driving at high speed in emergency situations, fatigue, or use of in- vehicle technologies while driving. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have the potential to reduce crashes and improve LEO safety in police operations; however, there has been no prior research on acceptance of these technologies among LEOs. A survey study with 73 LEOs was conducted to understand factors that affect their acceptance and intention to use ADAS technologies.



RESULTS suggested that trust and training of ADAS features can significantly increase LEOs? intention to use the technologies. The findings can provide guidelines to enhance LEOs? attitude and acceptance towards ADAS.

