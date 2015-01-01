Abstract

Significant advancements of eye-tracking technology in extended reality (XR) head-mounted displays have increased the interest in gaze-based interactions. The benefits of gaze interaction proved that it could be a suitable alternative for hand-based interactions when users face situations where they must maintain their position due to mobility impairment. This study aims to assess the user experience of the gaze-based interaction, compared to hand-based interaction, in two movement conditions of static and dynamic. Twenty-four participants took part in this study, and their experience was evaluated in terms of perceived workload, usability, and performance. The results show that gaze-based interactions significantly outperform the hand-based interaction in terms of perceived workload and usability in case of limited mobility. Also, the user performance is significantly higher in gaze-based modes under situational impairment. The findings of this study can be used for designing XR interfaces considering the situation in which the task is performed.

